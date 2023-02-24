U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits The Bay to learn about Rabble Mill’s workforce development programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The United States Department of Labor Secretary, Marty Walsh, and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird visited The Bay on Y Street Thursday.

Secretary Walsh’s visit to The Bay included a facility tour and conversations with youth that have been impacted by Rabble Mill’s workforce development programs.

The Bay, an award-winning, youth engagement space of nonprofit Rabble Mill, features a student-run coffee shop, concert venue, media lab, production suites, a vertical hydroponic farm, and an indoor skatepark.

During the visit, Walsh met with students from Bay High, the Lincoln Public Schools Focus Program that operates in The Bay, and spoke with students in Gap Year, a Rabble Mill’s program that focuses on helping young adults become “future ready.”

The Gap Year serves Nebraska youth from 18 years old to 24 years old who may or may not have graduated high school, are not enrolled in a college, and are seeking a career path that is right for them. The program aims to help young adults get a job, go to college, or start a business by developing plans, earning industry-ready certifications, and completing a capstone project and paid internships.

“We must focus on giving workers access to training and skills to meet the needs of today’s economy,” Secretary Walsh said. “The work being done here at The Bay is giving young people a pathway into middle-class jobs, and that is something that will benefit the community for years to come.”

In 2022, Rabble Mill was among six Lincoln organizations awarded federal American Rescue Plan Act funding from the City of Lincoln.

“My administration dedicated $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support Rabble Mill’s creation of pathways for young people to acquire skills and experiences that propel them on paths to meaningful, financially secure work opportunities,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

The organization said they were proud to show off the workforce programming and facility improvements that were made possible through the federal investment.

“We appreciate the secretary coming to see, firsthand, the impact our programming is already having on Lincoln’s youth, businesses, and community,” Rabble Mill Workforce Development Director Christina Oldfather said.

The Rabble Mill’s workforce development program has partnered with a variety of businesses such as ALLO, Spreetail, Union Bank & Trust, Archrival, Ameritas, CompanyCam, BVH Architecture, and Swanson Russell.

The Youth Employment Support Services (YESS) program through the American Job Center is another program that has helped Rabble Mill achieve great success.

For anyone who would like to learn more, partner with, or support Rabble Mill, click here or email info@rabblemill.org.

