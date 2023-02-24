Vandalism at northeast Lincoln church causes more than $6,000 in damages

LPD vehicle
LPD vehicle(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism case at a northeast Lincoln church that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Thursday at 10:57 a.m. officers were called to First United Methodist Church, off North 50th Street and Madison Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the pastor who advised security cameras showed four strangers go into the church Wednesday evening and damage a number of items.

According to police, a fire extinguisher was discharged in the sanctuary, a glass chandelier was shattered, a flat screen TV, remote and microphone where shattered, two stain glass windows had numerous breaks, a wooden pedestal was broken, a Bible was shredded and oil and ash were spread over pew cushions.

Investigators estimate the total damage at the church to be $6,575.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
The Good Life Skate Center
Good Life Skate Center aims to bring skating rink back to Lincoln

Latest News

.
AC units stolen and vandalized at southwest Lincoln apartment complex
High temperatures will continue to be well below average.
Friday Forecast: Snow ending this morning, still cold this afternoon
Students at the Great Plains Culinary Institute at Southeast Community College are hosting a...
10/11 This Morning's Foodie Friday
Happening this weekend in Lincoln