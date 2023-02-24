Vandalism at northeast Lincoln church causes more than $6,000 in damages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism case at a northeast Lincoln church that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Thursday at 10:57 a.m. officers were called to First United Methodist Church, off North 50th Street and Madison Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the pastor who advised security cameras showed four strangers go into the church Wednesday evening and damage a number of items.

According to police, a fire extinguisher was discharged in the sanctuary, a glass chandelier was shattered, a flat screen TV, remote and microphone where shattered, two stain glass windows had numerous breaks, a wooden pedestal was broken, a Bible was shredded and oil and ash were spread over pew cushions.

Investigators estimate the total damage at the church to be $6,575.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

