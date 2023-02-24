Weekend Forecast: Is it February or Spring-uary?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will give us a little taste of spring this weekend. Dry and sunny conditions expected Saturday, but Sunday brings in more cloud cover and the chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe.

A warm front will move through the area Friday night and into Saturday morning.... so gear up for so MUCH nicer temperatures and weather for Saturday. High temperatures will soar into the 40s and lower 50s. We will have mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze between 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph. We will likely see some melting for areas that still have snow on the ground.

In addition, there is a High Fire Danger threat Saturday afternoon in areas along the Kansas border due to warmer temperatures and dry air.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We will see some clouds roll in through the overnight hours and lead to partly cloudy skies. The cloud cover and continued southwesterly breeze, between 5-10 mph, will keep lows in the 20s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be an early taste of spring.... we will see warm highs, feel a little bit muggier and have the chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. High temperatures will be quite nice and rise into the 40s to the lower 60s!

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies and then we will see increasing clouds through the day. It will be a breezy day with winds picking up to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. We will bring in the chance for rain in the evening and continue into the overnight hours for the southeastern half of the state. We also have the chance for regular thunderstorms, but we have a marginal risk for severe weather. A marginal risk for severe weather means that there is the chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms in southeastern Nebraska and portions of northern Kansas. The chance for severe storms will be primarily in the evening to overnight hours with hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. Tornado threat is very low. There is also a low risk for localized flash flooding if heavy rain occurs and the ground is still frozen. In that case, rain will run-off into the waterways, where there should be enough room for it.

Increasing clouds in the afternoon plus the chance for rain and some thunderstorms in the evening into the night. Some storms may be strong to severe. (KOLN)

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in south central and southeastern areas. (KOLN)

Rain chances will continue into Monday morning and then we will see several small chances for rain through much of the work week. Temperatures will drop off into the 50s on Monday and stick with us through mid-week, then a cold front will knock us down into the 40s for the rest of the work week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

