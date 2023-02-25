Chamber of Commerce releases Vitality Lincoln plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Vitality Lincoln, a plan outlining a vision for Lincoln’s economic future and how to achieve it, was officially introduced at the Lincoln Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Wednesday.

The strategic planning process was launched summer of 2022.

Six areas that Vitality Lincoln is focusing on are diversifying talent, recognizing distinctive destination assets, engaging in targeted economic development, creating vibrant and balanced growth, nurturing and supporting dynamic entrepreneurial systems, and marketing Lincoln through compelling image and awareness campaigns.

With these six key focuses, in the future they plan to develop:

a downtown convention center;

establish a career pathway system to connect people and businesses with Lincoln’s workforce;

create a network of dynamic mixed-use activity hubs to promote entrepreneurs, arts, and neighborhoods;

establish an I-80 development corridor and prioritize Lincoln East Beltway;

create an accelerated infrastructure investment task force and support workforce growth through expanded housing development and early childhood education programs; and much more.

The planning and creation of Vitality Lincoln involved a lot of hands from the community. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, and Visit Lincoln collaborated with two top consulting firms, Broad Ripple Strategies and DMO Proz. Additionally, there was a 42-member steering committee and 3,500 community members that helped create the blueprint.

Jason Ball, President & CEO of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said, “Vitality Lincoln is the outcome of a robust community-wide development process and will take our community acting in partnership to complete. I want to thank everyone who participated and look forward to engaging in the work with our partners.”

To read the full report, visit: https://www.lcoc.com/vitality-lincoln.

