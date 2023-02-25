Haymarket business owners form organization in wake of high-rise development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s been a hot button issue in the Haymarket: the plan to build a high-rise apartment and condo building at the edge of the historic district.

When many of the businesses there learned of the Lincoln Bold project, to build a 22-story building where Melichar’s Gas Station currently sits, they opposed it because of concerns over traffic and parking. So several businesses formed the Save the Historic Haymarket organization.

Now they’ve marshalled that energy to create a new entity: the Lincoln Haymarket Business Association, which aims to protect the interests of those small businesses and their owners in the area.

“If we cannot move the project, we want to work with the developers to solve any business problems for local businesses,” said Matt Taylor, the owner of the Other Room and Tavern on the Square. “We want to shorten the timeline of construction, we want to talk about parking, and we want to talk about how we solve any economic problems in the middle.”

The Lincoln Haymarket Business Association doesn’t have clear leaders or directives yet, but Taylor said it will help give a united voice to the district’s business owners.

The Lincoln City Council will vote on the Lincoln Bold Project’s $23 million tax increment financing request in early March, and construction could start as early as August.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.