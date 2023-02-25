Lincoln Public Schools hosts educator interview fair

District Leadership Center entrance
District Leadership Center entrance
By Isabella Benson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools hosted an educator interview fair on Friday in hopes to hire for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Director of Recruitment for LPS, Erik Witt, said this was the second interview fair they have done this month. By the end of this month they will have interviewed about 300 candidates.

The last fair was for internal hires, or people that student taught at LPS. This one was for candidates that are not already affiliated with LPS. Witt said this is new, but he thinks this way gives a personal connection.

“Either they haven’t student taught with us, they are teaching in another school district, moving to our community. This gives them the security to know ‘I’m having the chance to interview, I’m being considered for positions,’” Witt said.

How the interview fair works is the interested person contacts LPS, they select a time slot, fill out an application and then choose if they would like their interview in person or virtually. LPS would then connect them with an administrator for the interview.

Witt said about 80 people were expected to participate in the fair, either in person or virtually. The district is looking for a variety of educators like teachers, school psychologists and speech pathologists.

