Sunday Forecast: Seasonally warm with the chance for evening rain and storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will be warmer, a bit muggy and bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening to the overnight. Some storms may be strong to severe.

The bulk of the day Sunday will be quiet, warm and breezy. High temperatures will hit the upper 20s to the upper 50s with a few areas possibly hitting the 60s. It will be breezy with southerly winds between 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day as a low-pressure system moves closer to the 1011 region, this system as it tracks from the southwest to the northeast across the region will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms. A few isolated storms may be strong to severe.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for rain and thunderstorms will build in from the southwest in the evening hours and continue to move northeastward into eastern areas after the dinnertime hour. We will continue to see rain and thunderstorms continue in eastern areas as we head to bedtime and will persist through the night. Rain and the chance for some rumbles of thunder will exit the region Monday morning.

We will see increasing clouds throughout the day. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will build in for the evening to overnight hours. (KOLN)

Rain and thunderstorms are possible in south central and eastern areas Sunday night and into Monday morning. (KOLN)

As mentioned above, a few isolated storms may be strong to severe in portions of south central, southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas, as there is a marginal risk for severe weather. The threat for some of these to be strong to severe will primarily be between 7 PM and midnight. The main threats include small hail, damaging winds and a low localized flooding possibility. Heavy rain is possible through the evening and overnight for some areas, we will likely see the most measurable rainfall in portions of eastern Nebraska. With that being said, if heavy rain occurs in areas where the ground is still frozen, we could see runoff into waterways.

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday evening into the overnight hours for portions of south central and southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas. (KOLN)

Best chance for measurable precipitation will be in southeastern areas. (KOLN)

Sunday night and into Monday morning will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and the chance for a few thunderstorms. Cloud cover and the rain will keep low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The low-pressure system and the chance for rain and storms will exit the region Monday morning, however it will leave behind slightly cooler temperatures and windy conditions. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Sunday, spanning the upper 30s to the mid 50s. It will be a windy day with winds sustained between 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 to 45 mph. We will see decreasing clouds through the remainder of the day.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Windy conditions expected Monday with wind gusts of 45 mph possible. (KOLN)

Temperatures will slowly decline through Thursday before rebounding for the weekend. We will see the small chance for rain Tuesday and the small chance for snow on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

