Annual cycling session raises money to combat Parkinson’s disease

By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every nine minutes, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and an event Saturday morning aimed to bring awareness to that fact. The Parkinson’s Foundation and Fly Fitness partnered to put on the annual Parkinson’s Revolution Ride.

Brian Reetz, who helped organize the event, said many of the attendees had a personal connection to Parkinson’s. Reetz said his mother was diagnosed with the disease.

About 30 people showed up Saturday morning for a grueling 45-minute indoor cycling session.

“What we’ve learned about Parkinson’s is that exercise is a really key component,” Reetz said. “So once people have been diagnosed, if they can continue to exercise, it really benefits their brain in the long run.”

Beyond awareness, the event brought in money for the Parkinson’s Foundation. Their goal this year is $5,000, which is double what they brought in last year.

