DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

A California driver crashed into a Girl Scout stand. (Credit: KCRA, CHP via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KCRA) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.

“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said.

According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches. Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital.

“I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.

The ordeal was captured by people in the parking lot.

One woman said she took photos from her car but never got out.

“I just wish the young Girl Scouts a quick recovery,” resident Les Brown said.

Brown said he just picked up cookies from another Walmart earlier in the day and was horrified to learn what had happened.

California Highway Patrol says the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near South 20th Street and Pine Lake Road on Friday at...
Police respond to single-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School after a student allegedly brought a...
Lincoln Police investigating after finding loaded handgun at elementary school
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
“O” street temporarily closing Sunday.
Portion of O Street to be temporarily closed on Sunday
Business owners meet to share concerns over Lincoln Bold project
Haymarket business owners form organization in wake of high-rise development

Latest News

The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
Ukrainians in Lincoln gathered to remember a year of war in their home country.
Lincoln’s Ukrainian community reflects on year of war
The Parkinson’s Foundation and Fly Fitness partnered to put on the annual Parkinson’s...
Parkinson' Revolution raises awareness, funds
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand