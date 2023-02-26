Lincoln’s Ukrainian community reflects on year of war

Ukrainians in Lincoln gathered to remember a year of war in their home country.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February 24, 2022 is the day Oleksii’s life completely changed.

He woke up to news of an all out war; explosions echoed in the distance, and Russian tanks blitzed toward his home city, Kherson.

“We couldn’t live normal because every time when you see Russian soldiers, you don’t know what they do at the moment with you, with your family,” Oleksii said.

For months, he lived under Russian occupation.

Now in Lincoln, Oleksii joined hundreds of other Ukrainians who’ve called Lincoln home before or since the invasion outside the Capitol to remember the year of carnage.

“When I found out that war break out, I couldn’t believe what I hear on the phone,” Constantine Syniy, a Lincoln business owner, said. “And when I realized that’s actually true what’s happening in Ukraine, that day, that night, it’s imprinted in my brain probably forever.”

Swaddled in the flag of their homeland, they prayed, sang and shared stories. Nebraska natives like State Senator Tom Brewer joined the gathering to show solidarity.

“The key thing is that we don’t forget what happened,” Brewer, who represents District 43, said. “And we don’t forget that there is a full scale, 24/7 war going on over there. And there are thousands of people dying. And sometimes we’re so insulated here that we forget that there’s a part of the world that’s really in crisis.”

Brewer has been to post-invasion Ukraine twice now and introduced a bill, LB 199, to give a driving privilege card to Ukrainians in Nebraska that are not eligible for a regular drivers license.

“The problem is you can’t work if you can’t get to work,” Brewer said.

Speakers at the gathering also shared their gratitude for a community they say has opened its arms to them.

“Lincoln very looks like our native city, very,” Oleksii said. “And this makes it comfortable to live.”

And as the crowd mourned the lives lost, a group of children—waving tiny Ukraine flags—played in the landscaping. Acts of defiant joy in the face of a war that shows no signs of ending.

