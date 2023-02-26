Monday Forecast: Hold onto your hats... it’s a windy start to the week!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain is likely with scattered thunderstorms Sunday evening and into Monday morning, some storms may be strong to severe in far southeastern Nebraska. Windy and slightly cooler conditions are expected for Monday. The chance for snow develops on Tuesday for northern areas.

A low-pressure system will move from the southwest to eastern Nebraska Sunday evening through Monday morning and bring the chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be strong to severe in far southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas primarily between 8 PM and midnight Sunday. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and small hail. There is a low possibility for localized flooding in areas where the ground is still frozen. For the rest of the southeastern half of the state, rain and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight and into early Monday morning. Heavy rain may be possible at times. The most measurable rainfall will likely occur in far eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Nonetheless any rainfall is welcomed into our area.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in far southeastern Nebraska and along the northern Kansas border. (KOLN)

Beneficial rainfall is likely in portions of eastern Nebraska Sunday night into Monday. The best chance for measurable rain will be in far southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The low-pressure system will exit the region Monday morning and so will the chance for rain and storms. However, in the wake of the system, you can expect windy conditions and cooler temperatures. Highs will still be near or above average and hit the 40s to upper 50s. It will be a windy day with northwesterly winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible. Luckily, winds could slowly decrease through the course of the day. While we will start off the day with the chance for lingering rain and storms and cloudy skies... we will dry up and cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. It is important to note that due to windy conditions and dry air, Monday afternoon will pose a high fire danger risk for portions of eastern Nebraska.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wind Speed & Gusts: Monday (KOLN)

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear Monday night into Tuesday with light winds between 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures will be near or slightly above average in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday high temperatures will be cooler due to a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. Tuesday will also be partly to mostly cloudy and bring the chance for light snow for the northern half of Nebraska. A band of light snow will move across from west to east along the northern portion of the state throughout the day. Snow accumulation is expected to be light and generally less than an inch. The southern half of the state should mainly remain dry with an isolated rain shower or snow flurry possible.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cooling trend will continue through Thursday, but temperatures quickly rebound for the weekend. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday into Thursday which will cause those cooler temperatures, breezy conditions as well as a small chance for some precipitation. Dry conditions return for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.