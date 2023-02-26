Nebraska State Patrol vehicle involved in crash after pursuit in northern Lancaster County

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North Bluff on Sunday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a pursuit and subsequent crash from Sunday afternoon.

NSP tells 10/11 NOW at the scene that the entire incident began after a hit-and-run crash sometime around 3:30 p.m. Further details about the hit-and-run have not yet been released.

As the pursuit progressed, the trooper involved and the suspect made their way to the area of 40th and Mill Road, and then north to a gravel road that goes east off of 40th Street.

Somewhere along that gravel road is where a crash occurred, in which the trooper’s vehicle was involved, as well as the suspect’s vehicle, which caught fire after it wrecked out.

At least one person was hospitalized from the crash scene. However, it’s unclear what the extent of that person’s injuries are or who was transported.

NSP says the incident remains under investigation. It’s unclear where the pursuit began.

Volunteers with Raymond Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

