NSAA state swimming championships

10/11 NOW at 6 Saturday
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA 2023 state swimming championships wrapped up in Lincoln on Saturday. For all the final results click here

Lincoln was well represented in the championships but only one swimmer comes out of the weekend with a state title. Lincoln Southwest’s Aidin Kolb took first place in the boys 100 Yard Backstroke with a time of 50.61.

Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods, a 4-time state champ, fell short of her fifth and sixth state title placing second in both of her events, the 200 and 500 yard freestyle.

