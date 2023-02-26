NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads

The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.(Apple via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.

The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.

The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8 and eight were taken on Feb. 18.

The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

