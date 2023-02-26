Omaha native prepares to climb Mt. Everest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Jacob Weasel lives in Rapid City, South Dakota but Omaha is special to him.

“Throughout all my education, stayed in Omaha, my family is still there so I very much still consider it to be home in many regards,” Jacob said.

The Papillion La Vista grad completed his undergrad at Creighton on a full ride and stayed in Omaha to earn his medical degree from UNMC.

Jacob is now an emergency and trauma surgeon and is a father of three. Jacob says getting to where he is now wasn’t necessarily easy.

“I got married when I was 19. Two of our children were born when I was in undergrad at Creighton. So we have about a 500-square-foot apartment, one crib by the bed and the other crib in the living room. So we went through quite a bit obviously having three kids in undergrad, medical school and then throughout residency when I’m working anywhere from 80 to 100 hours a week.”

Despite his busy schedule, he found a passion for mountaineering.

“It was actually in undergrad. One of my college professors, we developed this friendship, he went out to Washington state and attempted to summit Mt. Rainier that year. Him telling me stories of that expedition, and ultimately they were unsuccessful, but it really just piqued my interest.”

Jacob attempted Denali but did not reach the summit due to weather conditions, but he did successfully summit Kilimanjaro.

After taking on numerous adventures, he says he’s now ready for Mt. Everest.

“Just the challenge of it and finding yourself in places that few others have been, that was always appealing to me,”

As part of his training, he spends two hours on the Stairmaster, followed by an hour of lifting every day. As he gets closer he’ll add more hours on. But he says the biggest obstacle will be mental.

“So obviously the cold temperatures, the high altitude, these are things that you can anticipate. But the biggest challenges in mountaineering are never the physical challenges. The biggest challenges are always the mental.”

The other challenge will be the distance from his family.

“Being away from your home base and your family from a month and a half to two months, that will be a challenge.”

Jacob is Lakota Sioux and a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. If he reaches the summit, he would become the first Native American to conquer Mt. Everest.

But he says the trek is much bigger than just him.

His passion is to serve others. That’s also why he started a non-profit to fund women’s health clinics in Nepal.

“OB-GYN care is really lacking, especially in rural areas in Nepal… You know, stewardship is a big part of my worldview. Using the abilities and the gifts that I had intellectually to serve other people through surgery and through healthcare. Then physically being able to use what I do on a mountain to serve a greater cause: that’s really the heart behind the expedition.”

His nonprofit The Wopila Project is working to build a children’s playground at Lakota Homes on the north side of Rapid City.

“There’s tons of kids that are always running around on the streets after school, they just don’t have a playground to play at. So I thought, what better opportunity to show these kids that they’re seen and that somebody cares about them and reinstall traditional Lakota values within the community.”

He hopes his journey can encourage others to dream big.

“I really just hope that this is able to inspire other young native kids to pursue whatever it is that they want in life and know that they’re equally capable as anybody else,”

Jacob will start his journey to Everest in April and he’ll be gone for around a month and a half. While he’s in Nepal, he plans to also summit Mt. Lhotse.

Jacob tells us his hiking group has been working with SpaceX to develop a miniature antenna to take along with them. If successful, this would be the first livestream from the summit of Everest.

