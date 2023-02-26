Playoff HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Sat. Feb. 25)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Playoff high school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday, February 25.
BOYS PREP SCORES:
Elkhorn South 80, Papillion-LaVista 69
Lincoln East 81, Omaha Westview 63
Lincoln High 51, Millard South 49
Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Bryan 48
Lincoln Southeast 63, North Platte 49
Lincoln Southwest 68, Millard West 62
Millard North 86, Omaha Northwest 55
Bellevue East 34, Creighton Preparatory 71
Fremont 38, Gretna 75
Grand Island 53, Bellevue West 80
Lincoln Northeast 58, Omaha Central 52
Lincoln Pius X VS Kearney
GIRLS PREP SCORES:
Beatrice 59, Bennington 35
Elkhorn North 76, Elkhorn 41
Norris 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Northwest 38
Scottsbluff 65, South Sioux City 44
Sidney 45, Alliance 27
Waverly 65, Seward 52
York 51, Blair 36
