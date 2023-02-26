Playoff HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Sat. Feb. 25)

York defeats Blair to advance to state
York defeats Blair to advance to state(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Playoff high school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday, February 25.

BOYS PREP SCORES:

Elkhorn South 80, Papillion-LaVista 69

Lincoln East 81, Omaha Westview 63

Lincoln High 51, Millard South 49

Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Bryan 48

Lincoln Southeast 63, North Platte 49

Lincoln Southwest 68, Millard West 62

Millard North 86, Omaha Northwest 55

Bellevue East 34, Creighton Preparatory 71

Fremont 38, Gretna 75

Grand Island 53, Bellevue West 80

Lincoln Northeast 58, Omaha Central 52

Lincoln Pius X VS Kearney

GIRLS PREP SCORES:

Beatrice 59, Bennington 35

Elkhorn North 76, Elkhorn 41

Norris 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Northwest 38

Scottsbluff 65, South Sioux City 44

Sidney 45, Alliance 27

Waverly 65, Seward 52

York 51, Blair 36

