Six score in double figures as NU tops Minnesota, 78-67

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sam Griesel’s 19 points led six players in double figures as Nebraska continued its late-season surge with a 78-67 victory over Minnesota in front of a sellout crowd of 15,489 at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday afternoon.

Griesel scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, as Nebraska withstood a number of Gopher rallies in the second half to improve to 15-14 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten.

Minnesota (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten) cut a 14-point deficit to 58-52 with 7:28 remaining after Jaden Henley’s 3-pointer, but Griesel’s basket and two free throws by C.J. Wilcher pushed the lead back to 10 with less than five minutes remaining. Minnesota got to within seven four other times in the final 4:22, only to see Nebraska extend the lead. NU led 68-61with 1:29 left before a Griesel basket started a 6-0 spurt to subdue the visitors one final time. In addition to Griesel, Wilcher finished with 12 points, while Keisei Tominaga (11), Sam Hoiberg (11), Jamarques Lawrence (11) and Derrick Walker (10) all had at least 10 points. It marked the first time since the 2020-21 opener that Nebraska put six players in double figures.

Nebraska, which never trailed, held Minnesota to 40.7 percent shooting and converted 19 Gopher turnovers into 21 points. The Huskers had a season-best 13 steals, including four by Tominaga, which was a career high. Jamison Battle and Ta’Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 12 points apiece, as the Gophers put five players in double figures.

Nebraska got a quick start from Lawrence, who had eight of his 10 first-half points in the first 6:10 of the contest, as the Huskers built a 17-9 lead. NU pushed the lead to 13 on two occasions in the opening 20 minutes, the last at 35-22 after a pair of Griesel free throws with 2:33 left in the half, before taking a 10-point lead into intermission.

Nebraska ked 40-30 after a Wilcher basket with 17:05 left before two straight baskets from Joshua Ola-Joseph pulled the visitors within 40-34. Leading 46-38, Nebraska seemingly took control with six straight points to stretch the margin to 52-38 with 11:04 left after a 3-point play from Sam Hoiberg ,but the Gophers would stay within striking distance until the final minute.

Nebraska plays its final regular-season home game Tuesday night as the Huskers host Michigan State. Tickets are available now at Huskers.com/Tickets with Senior Night ceremonies set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and tipoff at 8 p.m.

