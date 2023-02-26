Thousands revel in antiques at Lancaster County Winterfest event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln residents got a chance to find their treasure this weekend at the 21st annual Winterfest Flea Market and Antique Show. About 5,000 people came through the doors of the Lancaster County Event Center to browse the wares of more than 200 vendors.

Event-goers could buy anything from jewelry to cast iron skillets to Kansas City Chiefs attire.

Event organizers said it’s an event that has something for everyone.

“You get the community out here that are out shopping and buying what they want,” said Douglas Bellinger, show promoter. “Like we say, ‘come find your treasure.’ and they enjoy that.”

The event ran from Saturday through Sunday, and event organizers are already starting to plan for next year in the same spot and around the same time.

