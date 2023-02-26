Thousands revel in antiques at Lancaster County Winterfest event

Lincolnites got a chance to find their treasure this weekend at the 21st annual Winterfest Flea...
Lincolnites got a chance to find their treasure this weekend at the 21st annual Winterfest Flea Market and Antique Show.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln residents got a chance to find their treasure this weekend at the 21st annual Winterfest Flea Market and Antique Show. About 5,000 people came through the doors of the Lancaster County Event Center to browse the wares of more than 200 vendors.

Event-goers could buy anything from jewelry to cast iron skillets to Kansas City Chiefs attire.

Event organizers said it’s an event that has something for everyone.

“You get the community out here that are out shopping and buying what they want,” said Douglas Bellinger, show promoter. “Like we say, ‘come find your treasure.’ and they enjoy that.”

The event ran from Saturday through Sunday, and event organizers are already starting to plan for next year in the same spot and around the same time.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near South 20th Street and Pine Lake Road on Friday at...
Police respond to single-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School after a student allegedly brought a...
Lincoln Police investigating after finding loaded handgun at elementary school
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
“O” street temporarily closing Sunday.
Portion of O Street to be temporarily closed on Sunday
Business owners meet to share concerns over Lincoln Bold project
Haymarket business owners form organization in wake of high-rise development

Latest News

Nebraska conservatives set sights on education takeover
An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man's largest feats -- climbing Mount Everest.
Omaha native prepares to climb Mt. Everest
Ukrainians in Lincoln gathered to remember a year of war in their home country.
Lincoln’s Ukrainian community reflects on year of war
The Parkinson’s Foundation and Fly Fitness partnered to put on the annual Parkinson’s...
Parkinson' Revolution raises awareness, funds