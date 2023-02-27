Falls City man arrested in child porn investigation
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FALLS CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s Tech Crimes Unit arrested a man after a child exploitation investigation.
NSP received information in July regarding a child exploitation incident. 36-year-old Matthew Timothy was booked into Richardson County Jail Monday morning for possession and distribution of child pornography.
The investigation is ongoing.
