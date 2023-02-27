Falls City man arrested in child porn investigation

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s Tech Crimes Unit arrested a man after a child exploitation investigation.

NSP received information in July regarding a child exploitation incident. 36-year-old Matthew Timothy was booked into Richardson County Jail Monday morning for possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
NSP assisting Hamilton County with “suspected” homicide investigation
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process

Latest News

Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
HS Basketball District Finals (Mon, Feb. 27)
From heart surgery to soaring in the sky with a healthier heart, a Lincoln man is beyond...
75-year-old able to skydive after heart surgery and extensive cardiac rehab
Some Lincoln Public School students are getting a unique opportunity to work part-time for the...
Lincoln Public School hires student paraeducators to offset staff shortage
At the age of 75, few people are doing are doing what Dennis King is doing.
75-year-old able to skydive after heart surgery and extensive cardiac rehab
The first of two cases involving student loan forgiveness will go before the nation's highest...
Supreme Court to hear student debt forgiveness case involving Nebraska, Iowa AGs