Harness earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Honors

Junior right-hander Sarah Harness was named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week the conference announced Monday afternoon.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Junior right-hander Sarah Harness was named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week the conference announced Monday afternoon. This marks Harness’ first career Big Ten pitcher-of-the-week honor.

Harness was honored after posting a 2-0 record last weekend, starting two games and holding opponents scoreless through 11.0 innings. She gave up only one hit while striking out 12 over the weekend.

Harness opened the weekend with a win at New Mexico State. Against the Aggies, Harness fired the 40th no-hitter in school history and the first since 2016. She was just one out away from the fourth perfect game in program history, as the Aggies’ only base runner reached on a two-out error in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the final game of the weekend, Harness pitched 4.0 innings against New Mexico. The Bowling Green, Mo., native combined with Kaylin Kinney to shut out the Lobos.

Harness is the second Husker to be named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week this season as Courtney Wallace received the honors after the first week of competition.

Alongside Harness, Maryland’s Trin Schlotterbeck was the Co-Pitcher of the Week. Minnesota’s Taylor Krapf was recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week and Rutgers’ Ryann Orange was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

