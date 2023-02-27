Kindergartner allegedly inspired by horror film brings knife to school, investigators say

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When...
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When asked why, the student allegedly threatened their fellow classmates and teacher.(Sumter Counter Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers, Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say the “Chucky” horror film franchise allegedly inspired a 7-year-old student to bring a knife to school and threaten others.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-year-old kindergartner brought a knife Wednesday to Cherryvale Elementary in their backpack. The knife was a 12-inch stainless steel kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade, WIS reports.

The sheriff’s office says a teacher noticed the knife in the student’s backpack when they opened it. The principal was notified and the blade confiscated.

Investigators say the student did not brandish the knife.

During a conversation with the principal and the school resource officer, the student allegedly said they intended to stab teachers and students in the heart to kill them. The sheriff’s office said Friday the student also said they intended to stab a student that had been “picking” on them.

The student allegedly told school administrators they knew how to stab their classmates and teachers by watching the movie “Chucky.”

Investigators say the student’s age prevents criminal charges. A child may not be detained by law enforcement before the age of 11 without a family court order.

The sheriff’s office said they have not been made aware of any previous warning signs from staff or faculty that would’ve promoted preventative measures. Further student disciplinary measures will be addressed by the Sumter School District.

An additional investigation is underway to learn how the child gained access to the knife and if any negligence was involved on the part of the parent(s) or guardian(s). The sheriff’s office says if negligence is determined, additional charges may be applied.

The incident is also being referred to the Department of Social Services for additional follow-up with the child and family.

“We will do everything within our power to protect our children from harm. At the same time, we support school and DSS officials as they work to balance discipline and compassion with all children,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near South 20th Street and Pine Lake Road on Friday at...
Police respond to single-vehicle crash near 20th & Pine Lake Friday night
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School after a student allegedly brought a...
Lincoln Police investigating after finding loaded handgun at elementary school
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
“O” street temporarily closing Sunday.
Portion of O Street to be temporarily closed on Sunday
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
UPDATE: NSP says Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County

Latest News

New startup aims to help in the car selling process.
MotorTango startup
Wind Speed & Gusts: Monday
Monday Forecast: Hold onto your hats... it’s a windy start to the week!
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
FILE - Walter Mirisch, right, and Charlton Heston celebrate at the 34th annual Golden Globe...
Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning producer, dead at 101