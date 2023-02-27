New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new tech startup recently received funding Innovation Funding from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Teri Ernst and Katie Pocras co-founders of MotorTango--faced some problems when selling cars in the past.

“Especially as a woman, it’s really scary to think about meeting up with somebody you don’t know, letting someone you know test drive your car,” Ernst said. “And then you have the whole money exchange thing.”

Plus, when sellers consult with dealerships, they can face a deluge of calls and emails—something Mike Anderson of Anderson Ford says makes potential sellers cautious. Those are exactly the problems MotorTango aims to solve.

“What the MotorTango product does is it allows people to get bids on their cars without really providing a lot of information to the dealer,” Anderson said.

It’s a website where, as its tag line suggests, ’Sellers take the lead,’ and it’s totally free to car sellers. Sellers remain personally anonymous until both parties agree to the purchase. Ernst and Pocras say that veiled identity stamps out bias, something they—as women— said they’ve experienced.

“But I think we have solved a lot,” Pocras said. “And to think that Teri and I and our team could pull this off, like I say a couple of middle-aged women from the Midwest, with no car experience is just crazy.”

Anderson said so far the website has given his dealership some good leads and inventory, and he looks forward to the startup’s future.

