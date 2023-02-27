NSP arrests Falls City man in child exploitation investigation

FALLS CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol Investigators arrested a Falls City man after a child exploitation investigation on Monday.

In July 2022, NSP received information regarding a child exploitation incident. Following an investigation, 36-year-old Matthew J. Timothy was arrested by NSP for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Timothy was lodged in Richardson County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

