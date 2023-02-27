NSP arrests Falls City man in child exploitation investigation

(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol Investigators arrested a Falls City man after a child exploitation investigation on Monday.

In July 2022, NSP received information regarding a child exploitation incident. Following an investigation, 36-year-old Matthew J. Timothy was arrested by NSP for possession and distribution of child pornography. 

Timothy was lodged in Richardson County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
NSP assisting Hamilton County with “suspected” homicide investigation
Lincolnites got a chance to find their treasure this weekend at the 21st annual Winterfest Flea...
Thousands revel in antiques at Lancaster County Winterfest event
Wind Speed & Gusts: Monday
Monday Forecast: Hold onto your hats... it’s a windy start to the week!
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process

Latest News

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
LIVE: ‘Everyone is safe’ following SWAT situation in southeast Lincoln, police say
SWAT TEAM
SCENE VIDEO: SWAT Team surrounding home in southeast Lincoln
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Cooler with the slight chance for some sprinkles
75 year old Dennis King, a recent cardiac rehab graduate, goes skydiving.
75-year-old cardiac rehab patient goes skydiving