NSP assisting Hamilton County with “suspected” homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Hamilton County, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, are investigating what they’re calling a “suspected” homicide.

In a press release from Sunday evening, NSP says the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation, and that the incident happened in Marquette, about 8 miles south of Central City.

NSP says authorities found the victim sometime Sunday, and that NSP took a suspect into custody.

“The names of all involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of the victim’s family,” according to the release.

The timeline of events surrounding the homicide has not yet been released.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.