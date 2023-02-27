LIVE: ‘Everyone is safe’ following SWAT situation in southeast Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several law enforcement officers, including the Lincoln Police SWAT Team, surrounded a home near 36th and Van Dorn Streets, trying to contact a ‘wanted individual’ Monday afternoon.

Police blocked off Van Dorn Street between 33rd and 37th Street for several hours. Around 4:15 p.m., police said the situation was over and that everyone is safe.

Police alerted administration at Lincoln Southeast High School about the incident, prompting them to initiate their ‘Standard Response Protocol of Secure’ at 1:45 p.m. for about 30 minutes. ‘Secure’ protocol means the school keeps everyone inside the building while entrances are locked and monitored. Teaching and learning continued as normal.

