Tominaga to participate in Senior Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska junior guard Keisei Tominaga plans to participate in Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony on Tuesday. Tominaga, along with Sam Griesel, Emmanuel Bandoumel, and Derrick Walker will be recognized at 7:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tominaga joins the group uncertain about his future. The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter can return for the 2023-24 season if he chooses. Tominaga has spent each of the past two seasons with the Huskers, including a breakout campaign this winter. The guard from Japan has scored in double figures in each of Nebraska’s last seven games. On the season, he’s averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Tominaga’s parents from Japan are currently visiting Lincoln, which head coach Fred Hoiberg says is a factor in Tominaga’s involvement in Senior Day.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.