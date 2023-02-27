Tuesday Forecast: Cooler with the slight chance for some sprinkles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Slightly cooler conditions and the small chance for isolated sprinkles for some.... and flurries for others will be in store for Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with slowly decreasing cloud cover and a few areas have the isolated precipitation chances. High temperatures will still be above average in the 40s to the mid 50s. The first half of the day will start off mostly to partly cloudy skies and we will slowly see them decrease throughout the day. Portions of central and northeastern Nebraska will have the chance for some flurries to light snow showers in the morning through the early afternoon. Little to no accumulation is likely, should be under an inch of accumulation. During the second half of the day, a few isolated rain showers or snow flurries will transverse west to east in the southern half of the state.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A few isolated showers and flurries are possible in the eastern portions of the state just past the bed time hours. The rest of Tuesday night and into Wednesday will be dry with decreasing clouds. Low temperatures will be seasonally mild the mid 20s to lower 30s. It will be a bit of a breezy night as well with winds between 10 to 15 mpg with gusts to 25.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The first day of meteorological spring is on Wednesday! However, it may not feel like spring has sprung for some, especially in the northwest. High temperatures will span the 30s to the mid 50s due to a cold front entering into the northwest. That front will sweep through Wednesday into Thursday morning. Nonetheless, the day will start off mostly sunny but cloud cover will increase throughout the day resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It will be breezy as well with northwesterly breeze between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cold front on Wednesday will move out of the area Thursday but will bring breezy and chilly conditions with the chance for rain/snow mix to portions of the area. Skies dry up and temperatures will rebound for the end of the week and for the start of next week. Low temperatures will primarily hangout in the mid to upper 20s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

