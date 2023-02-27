Windy start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure that brought rain and thunderstorms to the area Sunday night will continue to move east of Nebraska. Behind this system, conditions will be on the windy side with mostly sunny skies. A cooling trend is expected Tuesday through Thursday and then warmer temperatures by the weekend.

Becoming mostly sunny, windy and mild for parts of Nebraska on Monday. Temperatures will be on the chilly side across northern Nebraska, but still on the milder side for southern Nebraska. Highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s across northern Nebraska to the 50s in southern Nebraska. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Cooler across Nebraska with above temperatures in southern Nebraska and it will be windy. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and colder Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows will mainly be in the 20s across the state. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Colder temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s along with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

A little cooler on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Near average temperatures expected on Wednesday and then colder air arrives on Thursday. Warmer temperatures expected by the weekend. A few flurries or snow showers will be possible on Thursday and Thursday night.

Warmer by the weekend (1011 Weather)

