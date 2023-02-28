75-year-old able to skydive after heart surgery and extensive cardiac rehab

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -From heart surgery to soaring in the sky with a healthier heart, a Lincoln man is beyond thankful for the care he’s received through Bryan Health.

At the age of 75, few people are doing are doing what Dennis King is doing. Skydiving is an accomplishment of its own, but the route King took to be able to jump out of a plane at his age was a real feat.

On May 10, 2022, a week after his 75th Birthday, King jumped out of a plane. Only eight months after a major heart surgery. It wasn’t his first time sky diving, but it was definitely one of the most significant jumps in his life.

“The fact I was able to do that given the year I’d had before, meant a great deal to me,” King said.

After experiencing episodes of lightheadedness and fatigue in the Summer of 2021, Dennis was referred to a Bryan Heart Cardiologist, A heart catherization confirmed.

Tests revealed all four arteries in his heart were 70% to 90% blocked.

“It was fortunate I was having those episodes, because without them I wouldn’t have known,” King said. “I was a heart attack waiting for a place to happen.”

Dennis had a successful quadruple bypass surgery in September of 2021, but was warned it may not eliminate all future medical episodes. He spent months rehabbing at Bryan LifePointe, where he became a celebrity of sorts with other patients and staff.

“We become very close with our patients,” King said. “They become a lot of family and friends with us, so to see them go on. then come back later and tell us how well they’re doing.”

King then had a mild seizure in February of last year, so he had a pacemaker put in and did more rehabbing at LifePointe. He said he wouldn’t be here today without LifePointe’s staff.

“I did the work, but I wouldn’t have known what work to do, and I wouldn’t have done it effectively and efficiently if it wasn’t for the staff,” King said. “They saved my life.”

Just a month after completing cardiac rehab, with reluctant approval from his doctor, King was able to drop from the skies. King’s 76th birthday is coming up in May. His plan? None other than make the jump again.

