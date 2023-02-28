Cardiomyopathy in kids, how to keep your child safe

Cardiomyopathy is rare and often undiagnosed in children. But, it's the leading cause of sudden death in children under 18-years-old.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cardiomyopathy in kids is rare and often undiagnosed, but it’s the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in children under 18.

Dr. Christopher Erickson, a doctor at the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, says one form of cardiomyopathy is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic condition that causes the heart muscle to become thickened and makes it hard for the heart to pump blood. This can cause a fast heartbeat.

The way cardiomyopathy could be discovered is because of a relative being diagnosed.

Other patients who have varying forms of the disease have more apparent symptoms like impaired exercise tolerance, sleeping more or having an irregular heart beat.

One tool used to help learn if a child has cardiomyopathy is doing a cardiac screening. Dr. Erickson recommends doing one regardless of their athletic status. He says there’s crucial questions that need to be asked like have they ever passed out or fainting episode, do they have a family history of people that have had cardiomyopathy or cardiac arrest, and do they have chest pain when they exert themselves?

Dr. Erickson says it is rewarding to be able to provide families with the knowledge and tools to help them through a diagnosis.

“We educate the families about cardiomyopathy, especially when they have somebody in their family that has cardiomyopathy,” Erickson said. “We want them to know as much as they possibly can and we want them to ask as many questions as they can about it.”

Health experts recommend getting regular checkups and if you have symptoms that seem odd to get looked at.

