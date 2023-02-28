HS Basketball District Finals (Mon, Feb. 27)
District Finals (Monday, Feb. 27)
Amherst 65, Hershey 34
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 43
Bennington 47, Beatrice 34
Central City 43, Wayne 38
Dundy County Stratton 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36
Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-LaVista South 49
Elm Creek 50, McCool Junction 36
Freeman 53, Oakland-Craig 22
Johnson-Brock 51, Sandy Creek 19
Lincoln East 76, Lincoln Southwest 72
Lincoln Southeast 47, Creighton Preparatory School 42
Millard North 75, Kearney 66
Norfolk Catholic 44, Cross County 30
Norris 39, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 38
Ogallala 66, Adams Central 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Blair 42
Osceola 64, Friend 45
Shelton 90, Medicine Valley 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Creighton 43
Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27
