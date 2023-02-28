HS Basketball District Finals (Mon, Feb. 27)

High School Basketball highlights in Lincoln.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard

District Finals (Monday, Feb. 27)

Amherst 65, Hershey 34

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 43

Bennington 47, Beatrice 34

Central City 43, Wayne 38

Dundy County Stratton 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36

Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-LaVista South 49

Elm Creek 50, McCool Junction 36

Freeman 53, Oakland-Craig 22

Johnson-Brock 51, Sandy Creek 19

Lincoln East 76, Lincoln Southwest 72

Lincoln Southeast 47, Creighton Preparatory School 42

Millard North 75, Kearney 66

Norfolk Catholic 44, Cross County 30

Norris 39, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 38

Ogallala 66, Adams Central 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Blair 42

Osceola 64, Friend 45

Shelton 90, Medicine Valley 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Creighton 43

Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27

