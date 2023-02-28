Lincoln real estate market in “correction period”

(Pexels)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The real estate market has been a roller-coaster since the start of the pandemic. Interest rates dropped and came back up. Home prices and supply costs went up. Now local realtors said the market is cooling, but that doesn’t necessarily mean home prices are coming down.

While the Lincoln real estate market is much more stable than what people on the coasts might see, the Capitol City is still seeing a cooling trend since April of last year.

Houses that once flew off the or sold without even being listed are now waiting about two weeks on the block before becoming a home.

“They still sell pretty quickly, but they’re on the market a little bit longer than they were a year ago, two years ago,” said Matt Kirkland, Giving Realty realtor. “So we’re seeing a little bit kind of what I’m calling a correction. You know, we’re not seeing a recession. We’re not seeing a huge downturn.”

Kirkland said the price tag on those homes is about 13% more than a year ago.

“So our average sale price of a home is up $35,000,” Kirkland said. “From where we were a year ago, from our average sale price of $268,000 now it’s over $304,000 for a single-family home in Lincoln.”

Interest rates are also higher than the start of the pandemic. Right now, they sit between 6% and 7%. That’s up from the 3% and even 2% seen in 2020.

“Listing your house is great, but those people that are listing their house know that they’re going to make top dollar and get a great return,” said Rachel Rentschler, The 1867 Collective realtor. “But then if they’re going to go purchase, they’re going to have this. They’re going to be paying top dollar and they’re getting an interest rate that may or may not be as good as what they had.”

Kirkland’s clients are also getting older when it comes to buying their first home. The average age is 36.

“First-time homebuyers have historically been around 40% of the real estate market,” Kirkland said. “And that has gone down 14% are first-time homebuyers are only about 26% right now. So we have really dropped in our first-time homebuyers. They’re waiting a little bit right now cautious.”

The cherry on top? There are just not enough homes in Lincoln for all the people who want them. Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service shows new listings have dropped 9.5% from the latest available data.

“We have a lot of buyers out. We do have a lot of buyers and we don’t have a lot of homes for them to buy,” Rentschler said. “So getting them into homes they want to buy, homes they want to put their money in... we have to have a home for them to put it into. And honestly affordable homes would be great. But at this point, any homes, you have a bottleneck and that’s kind of what you’ve seen as to part of the reason why.

10/11 NOW asked both realtors what would it take to get back to a quasi-normal housing market. They said inflation cooling off and a more stable economy would give homebuyers more confidence.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

Latest News

Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School Friday after a student allegedly...
LPS elementary student who brought loaded gun to school won’t face criminal charges
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Nebraska AG discusses Supreme Court case on student debt forgiveness
LLCHD Risk Dial
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low yellow
Over 100 people to lose jobs due to Nebraska Book Company closure