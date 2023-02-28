Lincoln real estate market in “correction period”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The real estate market has been a roller-coaster since the start of the pandemic. Interest rates dropped and came back up. Home prices and supply costs went up. Now local realtors said the market is cooling, but that doesn’t necessarily mean home prices are coming down.

While the Lincoln real estate market is much more stable than what people on the coasts might see, the Capitol City is still seeing a cooling trend since April of last year.

Houses that once flew off the or sold without even being listed are now waiting about two weeks on the block before becoming a home.

“They still sell pretty quickly, but they’re on the market a little bit longer than they were a year ago, two years ago,” said Matt Kirkland, Giving Realty realtor. “So we’re seeing a little bit kind of what I’m calling a correction. You know, we’re not seeing a recession. We’re not seeing a huge downturn.”

Kirkland said the price tag on those homes is about 13% more than a year ago.

“So our average sale price of a home is up $35,000,” Kirkland said. “From where we were a year ago, from our average sale price of $268,000 now it’s over $304,000 for a single-family home in Lincoln.”

Interest rates are also higher than the start of the pandemic. Right now, they sit between 6% and 7%. That’s up from the 3% and even 2% seen in 2020.

“Listing your house is great, but those people that are listing their house know that they’re going to make top dollar and get a great return,” said Rachel Rentschler, The 1867 Collective realtor. “But then if they’re going to go purchase, they’re going to have this. They’re going to be paying top dollar and they’re getting an interest rate that may or may not be as good as what they had.”

Kirkland’s clients are also getting older when it comes to buying their first home. The average age is 36.

“First-time homebuyers have historically been around 40% of the real estate market,” Kirkland said. “And that has gone down 14% are first-time homebuyers are only about 26% right now. So we have really dropped in our first-time homebuyers. They’re waiting a little bit right now cautious.”

The cherry on top? There are just not enough homes in Lincoln for all the people who want them. Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service shows new listings have dropped 9.5% from the latest available data.

“We have a lot of buyers out. We do have a lot of buyers and we don’t have a lot of homes for them to buy,” Rentschler said. “So getting them into homes they want to buy, homes they want to put their money in... we have to have a home for them to put it into. And honestly affordable homes would be great. But at this point, any homes, you have a bottleneck and that’s kind of what you’ve seen as to part of the reason why.

10/11 NOW asked both realtors what would it take to get back to a quasi-normal housing market. They said inflation cooling off and a more stable economy would give homebuyers more confidence.

