LIVE at 2PM: Details on inclusive playground grant for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City officials will announce an inclusive playground grant at a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird will be:

James Michael Bowers, City Council Member, Northeast District

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director

Cathy Martinez, Autism Family Network Director

Inclusive playgrounds provide safe spaces that address the needs of all people. Inclusive playgrounds provide access and specialized equipment to meet certain needs of children and adults who have different levels of ability. An inclusive playground design aims to provide a range of activities that help develop and stimulate in nine areas, these areas are: vestibular, proprioceptive, interoceptive, physical, tactile, auditory, visual, imaginative/social, and risk awareness.

Within the next six years, the City of Lincoln plans to develop two large inclusive playgrounds within the community.

