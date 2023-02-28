LPS elementary student who brought loaded gun to school won’t face criminal charges

Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School after a student allegedly brought a gun to the school.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The fifth grader who brought a loaded handgun to Prescott Elementary School in Lincoln on Friday won’t face criminal charges. That’s because he’s only 10-years-old and Nebraska state law prevents anyone younger than 12-years-old from being charged with a crime.

The Lincoln Police Department had referred the boy to the Lancaster County Attorney’s office for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm at school and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Lincoln Police are currently investigating how the boy got access to the loaded handgun and his motive for bringing it to school.

County Attorney Pat Condon said theoretically the boy’s parents could still be charged in this case for neglect if they left the gun laying out for the boy to easily find or for a weapons offense if they are not legally allowed to own a gun. However, Condon said so far the investigation hasn’t revealed any of those findings.

On Friday, LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said a student approached a Prescott Elementary staff member and reported another student had shown them a gun and made “concerning comments about violence” toward them.

Gausman said staff immediately took the backpack to the school’s office and called police, who found a loaded handgun inside.

Gausman said because the situation was handled within minutes, they didn’t have to use any of their Standard Response Protocols, meaning the school day wasn’t disrupted, though there was a police presence throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

Latest News

Lincoln real estate market in “correction period”
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Nebraska AG discusses Supreme Court case on student debt forgiveness
LLCHD Risk Dial
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low yellow
Over 100 people to lose jobs due to Nebraska Book Company closure