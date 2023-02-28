Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

Joshua Steckly
Joshua Steckly(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 26-year-old man was ticketed by Lincoln Police for two DUIs in a span of four hours.

Lincoln Police officers first pulled over Joshua Steckly near 27th and E Streets Monday just before 10 p.m. Officers said Steckley’s blood alcohol content was .0145 - nearly twice the legal limit. Police said he was transported to LifePointe, cited for DUI and then turned over to a sober party.

Just hours later on Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to 59th and Holdrege Streets on a report of a car crashing into a chain link fence. There, officers found Steckly still intoxicated. He was transported to jail with a BAC of .204.

He was cited for DUI, negligent driving and driving without insurance.

