Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Flurry of drone strikes hits Russia as TV, radio are hacked
FILE - Irv Cross, a former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time...
Former NFL star, CBS anchor Irv Cross had brain disease CTE
February is heart disease awareness month, highlighting the importance of taking care of your...
cardiomyopathy kids
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees