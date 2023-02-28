Omaha senator continues Nebraska Legislature filibuster

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh is pushing against LB574, a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare for children.
Nebraska State Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh
Nebraska State Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh(Nebraska Legislature)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The one-woman filibuster of the Nebraska Legislature continued Tuesday.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha continued her effort to bring as much legislating as she can to a screeching halt.

Cavanaugh said again Tuesday that she’s going to do what she can to make sure “every single bill is going to go cloture.” That means hours of debate on every single bill that comes to the floor.

She said she’s doing this to block LB574, which would make gender-affirming care for transgender children illegal.

State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln tried to broker a deal last week. Cavanaugh agreed to the idea. But the body voted against the compromise, 32-10.

Other senators also expressed frustration last week about the “mess” of the situation.

“This is what a culture war looks like apparently. I’m completely uninterested in litigating a culture war,” State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said last week.

But Cavanaugh seems determined, urging her fellow senators last week to “take your names off of that piece of poop LB574. Talk to the speaker — demand good governance. Be better. Be who the children of Nebraska deserve because they do not deserve this.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

Latest News

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
The first of two cases involving student loan forgiveness will go before the nation's highest...
Supreme Court to hear student debt forgiveness case involving Nebraska, Iowa AGs
Sen. Pete Ricketts comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Senator Pete Ricketts comments on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Proposed eminent domain bill in NE would double payment for agricultural land
Proposed eminent domain bill in NE would double payment for agricultural land