Omaha senator continues Nebraska Legislature filibuster

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The one-woman filibuster of the Nebraska Legislature continued Tuesday.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha continued her effort to bring as much legislating as she can to a screeching halt.

Cavanaugh said again Tuesday that she’s going to do what she can to make sure “every single bill is going to go cloture.” That means hours of debate on every single bill that comes to the floor.

She said she’s doing this to block LB574, which would make gender-affirming care for transgender children illegal.

State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln tried to broker a deal last week. Cavanaugh agreed to the idea. But the body voted against the compromise, 32-10.

Other senators also expressed frustration last week about the “mess” of the situation.

“This is what a culture war looks like apparently. I’m completely uninterested in litigating a culture war,” State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said last week.

But Cavanaugh seems determined, urging her fellow senators last week to “take your names off of that piece of poop LB574. Talk to the speaker — demand good governance. Be better. Be who the children of Nebraska deserve because they do not deserve this.”

