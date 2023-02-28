Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in...
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in November of this year, while Fiat Chrysler will start shipping the left-hand-drive gas-powered vehicles in December.(PxHere)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles.

The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

The gas-powered vehicles fill an urgent need, the Postal Service said in a statement Tuesday.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in November of this year, while Fiat Chrysler will start shipping the left-hand-drive gas-powered vehicles in December.

Contracts totaling $260 million for the charging stations went to Blink Charging Co., Siemens Industry Inc., and Rexall USA Energy Solutions, the Postal Service said.

Charging stations will be installed at several Postal Service facilities including sorting and delivery centers, starting in the third quarter of this year.

In December the Postal Service said it would sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

The post office said it is spending nearly $10 billion to electrify its aging fleet, including installing a modern charging infrastructure at hundreds of postal facilities nationwide and purchasing at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks in the next five years. The spending includes $3 billion in funding approved under a landmark climate and health policy adopted by Congress last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

Latest News

Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.
Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns
Mahoney Park inclusive playground renderings
$400,000 grant awarded to build first fully-inclusive playground at Mahoney Park
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: Meteorological spring “marches” in...
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022....
Troops who refused COVID vaccine still may face discipline