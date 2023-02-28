Wednesday Forecast: Meteorological spring “marches” in...

5-Day Outlook
5-Day Outlook(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new month...and new season...begins on a quiet note Wednesday...but a quick shot of “winter” returns for Thursday...

A weak front will continue to slide across Nebraska Tuesday night...bringing a small chance for a few light rain-or-light snow showers to some spots...while most areas remain dry under clear-to-partly cloudy skies. Wednesday is expected to be rather tranquil from a weather standpoint with near seasonal temperatures...but things get a little more interesting on Thursday. A significant storm system will track across the Southern Plains...leaving southern Nebraska and northern Kansas on the northern periphery of this weather-maker. The area most likely to impacted by periods of snow...mixing with rain at times...would be along-and-south of Interstate 80. Snowfall totals are not expected to be all that significant with this latest system...but the combination of snow and some increasing winds could impact travel conditions for some. Thursday will also be breezier and cooler than the past couple of days. Precipitation chances will come to an end by early Friday morning...with mainly dry conditions then expected through the weekend and into early next week...as temperatures warm back into the 40s and 50s. Over the next 7 days...the “best” chance for moisture comes during that Thursday-into-early Friday time frame...followed by mainly dry and mainly seasonal temperatures from Saturday-through-Tuesday.

Skycast - 8pm Wednesday
Snowfall Potential - Thursday
Wednesday AM Lows
Highs On Wednesday
Thursday AM Lows
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
7-Day Outlook
