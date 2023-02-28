Willie Nelson & Family to perform at Council Bluffs venue
The country music legend will be in concert at Stir Cove in a few months.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - A country music legend is coming to Stir Cove.
Willie Nelson & Family is set to play May 19 at the Harrah’s venue in Council Bluffs.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with pre-sale special ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In his career spanning seven decades, “Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist.” He released his latest album, “The Willie Nelson Family,” in 2021.
Trace Adkins is also playing at Stir Cove later this year. Tickets for his July 6 concert are already on sale.
