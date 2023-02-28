Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County District Judge sentenced Brittany King to prison Tuesday morning for her role in a Fourth of July fireworks attack on strangers last year.

Brittany King, 37, was sentenced to 2-4 years for each felony charge by Judge Michael Smith, meaning she will spend a minimum of two years in state prison.

King told the court she’s “remorseful and sorry” for what happened. Her attorney Michael Fitzpatrick asked the judge for a sentence of probation.

Brittany King (Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say King along with several other family members drove to the victims’ neighborhood near 135th and Harrison streets last July 4th around 7 p.m., and started shooting Roman candles at them as they sat in the driveway.

King’s small children were with her along with her 18-year-old son and boyfriend, Jeremy Brown, who is set for sentencing in a couple of weeks. Her son, Maddix Foss, now 19 years old, pled “no contest” earlier this month to the incident. He is set for sentencing on April 18.

Three members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning as suspects in a July 4 fireworks attack that left several with burns and two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 40, left, and Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were each booked on one first-degree assault charge. Foss' mother, Brittany King, 37, was booked on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. (Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Two men were seriously injured in the attack, which was captured on a neighbor’s camera. One victim suffered burns to the head and broken ribs. Another had a broken eye socket.

One of the victims told the court: “We lost our freedom that day. We’re constantly looking over our shoulder.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.