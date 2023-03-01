Bill to fund planning of East Beltway heard in legislative committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The planning portion of completing Lincoln’s surrounding beltway system could be paid for by a new bill that was heard in committee Tuesday.

LB721 would set aside $25 million in state funding to pay for the planning of the East Beltway. Planning includes preparing environmental impact studies, evaluating documents for the beltway in compliance with the federal National Environmental Policy Act, the design of the East Beltway, and estimating the costs and projected schedule to complete the beltway.

The four-lane road would be the final piece of the loop in and around Lincoln.

The East Beltway would be about 13 miles long and run just east of Lincoln from I-80 to the north, and down to the recently opened South Beltway.

“Building the east beltway will pull traffic from Lancaster County in the city of Lincoln’s congested corridors and provide more efficient routes. The East Beltway is a dream of mine, along with my peers at the City of Lincoln, we’re dedicated to seeing this project to fruition,” Pam Dingman, Lancaster County Engineer, said.

Since LB721 was declared an emergency, the act will take effect if passed and approved according to the law.

Nobody testified in opposition of the bill and no action has been taken yet to move it out of committee.

