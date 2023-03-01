Capital City Challenge combines two of Nebraska’s biggest races

Runners who complete both the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon (either distance) and the Good Life Halfsy will receive a special limited edition medal at the Halfsy finish line.(Pink Gorilla Events)
By Abigail Carrera
Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Downtown Lincoln Association announced the inaugural Capital City Challenge, an opportunity for runners to earn a special limited edition medal and receive recognition for completing two of Nebraska’s largest running races.

Runners participating in the Capital City Challenge will be required to complete the Lincoln Track Club’s Lincoln Marathon or Half Marathon and Pink Gorilla Events’ Good Life Halfsy.

In order to receive the special limited edition medal at the Halfsy finish line, runners will need to complete the Lincoln Marathon or Half Marathon (either distance qualifies) on May 7 and the Good Life Halfsy on November 5. Runners participating in the challenge will also receive a special race bib that identifies that they are going for the challenge.

“We can’t wait to hang these awesome medals around runners’ necks after they cross the finish line at the Good Life Halfsy,” Jason Bakewell, race director and co-owner of Pink Gorilla Events said. “We love this new partnership with the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon and the energy it adds for Nebraska runners.”

The special medal and race bib will both feature a striking imagery from the city flag titled All Roads Lead to Lincoln that was created by Ed Meija and adopted by the Lincoln City Council in 2022.

“There’s nothing like race weekend and pairing the spring running tradition that is the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon with the fall Good Life Halfsy is so fun. Runners are going to love these medals,” Ryan Regnier, president of the Lincoln Track Club, said.

The two popular races bring thousands of participants and families to downtown Lincoln each year.

“We are so excited to bring together two of Lincoln’s signature races to celebrate Lincoln’s well known reputation as a running community. Each year, our downtown merchants are excited to open their doors and welcome the thousands of runners and their families that these two events draw to Lincoln,” Todd Ogden, president and CEO of Downtown Lincoln Association, said.

Anyone interested the Capital City Challenge can simply register independently for each race.

The Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon is on sale now and public registration for the Good Life Halfsy will open on April 7.

To learn more about how runners can earn the Lincoln Capital City Challenge medal, visit each race website at https://www.lincolnmarathon.org/ or https://www.goodlifehalfsy.com/.

