Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha Zoo

The cheetah was outside its primary enclosure but still behind a public barrier
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Zoo staff walked a cheetah back to its quarters after it somehow got out of its primary enclosure.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo officials learned that a cheetah got outside its primary enclosure.

The cheetah was still behind a public barrier within the Scott African Grasslands and the Zoo says no one was ever in danger during the incident.

Zoo officials activated emergency protocols and guests, students and staff were taken to secure areas. All entry points to the Zoo were also closed.

The 5-year-old, 60-pound female cheetah named Gretchen was in the sight of staff throughout the entire incident according to the Zoo. At one point Gretchen laid down and then responded to the animal care team.

Gretchen was walked back to her night quarters without further incident.

The CEO of the Omaha Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla, credited their regular drills for the swift response by Zoo staff.

“The health and safety of our staff, guests and animals is of the utmost priority to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium,” said Dr. Luis Padilla. “No person or animal was ever in danger during this incident. This is why we prepare with emergency drills so that our staff can act quickly, confidently and safely.”

The Zoo says it’s investigating how the cheetah managed to get out of its primary enclosure and that there will be a review of the specific area.

According to the Zoo, Gretchen was born at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. Gretchen currently lives at the Zoo in the Scott African Grasslands with her mother and three sisters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
Joshua Steckly
Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County

Latest News

Parkview Christian Boys-76, Fullerton-53
HS Basketball District Finals (Tuesday, Feb. 28)
Grand Island man arrested for possession of child pornography
Grand Island man arrested for possession of child pornography
Impact of student loan limbo
Impact of student loan limbo
Nebraska LB84 would expand pandemic-era SNAP benefits if passed.
Bill to extend pandemic-era food stamp benefits up for vote Wednesday
Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Aurora Police...
Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple