Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say

A cheetah slipped outside its enclosure Tuesday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.
By Jacob Comer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska said it has recaptured a cheetah that had escaped from its primary enclosure Tuesday.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, officials at the zoo learned the cheetah had escaped around 3:40 p.m.

The zoo said the cheetah was still behind a public barrier within the Scott African Grasslands and no one was ever in any danger during the incident.

When officials were notified of the cheetah’s escape, they activated emergency protocols. Guests, students and staff were taken to secure areas, and all entry points to the zoo were closed.

Zoo officials said the 5-year-old, 60-pound female cheetah, named Gretchen, was in the staff’s sight the whole time she was outside of her enclosure. At one point, Gretchen reportedly laid down and then responded to the animal care team.

Gretchen was then walked back to her night quarters without further incident, according to WOWT.

Omaha Zoo CEO Dr. Luis Padilla credited the quick response by zoo staff to their regular drills.

The zoo said it’s investigating how the cheetah was able to escape from its primary enclosure, and the specific area will be reviewed.

According to the zoo, Gretchen was born at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. Gretchen currently lives at the zoo in the Scott African Grasslands with her mother and three sisters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Steckly
Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours
Steven Shiffermiller
Lincoln man involved in standoff had threatened family who wanted him to move out, police say
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
Over 100 people to lose jobs due to Nebraska Book Company closure
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School Friday after a student allegedly...
LPS elementary student who brought loaded gun to school won’t face criminal charges

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
Severe weather brings out scammers
Severe weather brings out scammers
A vehicle crashed into a LincOne Federal Credit Union.
Driver crashes into LincOne Federal Credit Union
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams that can follow