Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been nearly two months since anyone has seen a missing Aurora couple. A dive team out of Oregon marks its fourth day looking for Robert and Loveda Proctor.

Adventures with a Purpose is made up of a group of scuba divers who use sonar to locate missing persons. They have assisted in solving multiple cases over the last three years and hope to use their skills to locate the couple who were last seen in Hastings on Jan. 12 at 1 a.m.

The group has a map laid out as they go from body of water to body of water checking their depth to see if a vehicle could be in it.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.