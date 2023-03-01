Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple

A dive team out of Oregon marks its fourth day looking for Robert and Loveda Proctor.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been nearly two months since anyone has seen a missing Aurora couple. A dive team out of Oregon marks its fourth day looking for Robert and Loveda Proctor.

Adventures with a Purpose is made up of a group of scuba divers who use sonar to locate missing persons. They have assisted in solving multiple cases over the last three years and hope to use their skills to locate the couple who were last seen in Hastings on Jan. 12 at 1 a.m.

The group has a map laid out as they go from body of water to body of water checking their depth to see if a vehicle could be in it.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
Joshua Steckly
Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County

Latest News

Nebraska students in limbo as Supreme court decides on student loan forgiveness
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Troopers arrest two after pursuit in west Omaha
Lincoln real estate market in ‘correction period’
Lincoln Realtor
Lincoln realtor: Market in "correction period"