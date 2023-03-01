Grand Island man arrested for possession of child pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit have arrested a Grand Island man after a child exploitation investigation.

On November 7, 2022, NSP, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), performed a search warrant at the residence of 1612 S. Lincoln Avenue, in Grand Island. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.

Following an investigation, NSP investigators arrested 21-year-old Andrew Alcala for possession child pornography on Monday. Alcala was lodged in Hall County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

