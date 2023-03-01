HS Basketball District Finals (Tuesday, Feb. 28)
NSAA Boys Basketball Scores
District Finals (Tuesday, Feb. 28)
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46
Auburn 72, Lincoln Lutheran 29
Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40
Crete 60, Waverly 41
Elkhorn 57, Gering 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Potter-Dix 44
Gordon-Rushville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 26
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Loomis 31
Mead 44, Leyton 33
North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Boyd County 37
Omaha Concordia 57, Holdrege 54
Omaha Westside 83, Lincoln High 76
Parkview Christian 76, Fullerton 53
Paxton 56, Stuart 47
Pierce 45, Scotus Central Catholic 26
Platteview 63, Seward 37
Santee 61, Mullen 55 (OT)
Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41
Sidney 34, Aurora 31
Tri County 60, Wakefield 47
Wahoo 79, St. Paul 15
York 66, McCook 54
