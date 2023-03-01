HS Basketball District Finals (Tuesday, Feb. 28)

NSAA High School basketball scores and analysis for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NSAA Boys Basketball Scores

District Finals (Tuesday, Feb. 28)

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46

Auburn 72, Lincoln Lutheran 29

Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40

Crete 60, Waverly 41

Elkhorn 57, Gering 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Potter-Dix 44

Gordon-Rushville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 26

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Loomis 31

Mead 44, Leyton 33

North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Boyd County 37

Omaha Concordia 57, Holdrege 54

Omaha Westside 83, Lincoln High 76

Parkview Christian 76, Fullerton 53

Paxton 56, Stuart 47

Pierce 45, Scotus Central Catholic 26

Platteview 63, Seward 37

Santee 61, Mullen 55 (OT)

Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41

Sidney 34, Aurora 31

Tri County 60, Wakefield 47

Wahoo 79, St. Paul 15

York 66, McCook 54

