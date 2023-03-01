Lincoln garden nursery gives tips on gearing up for spring gardening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s March 1st and spring seems to be at our finger tips. Experts at Campbell’s Nurseries and Garden Centers say it’s not too early to start prepping your garden.

Jason Orth, a manager at Campbell’s said once there’s no snow on the ground it’s a good time to start cleaning your garden beds. With some moisture in the ground from recent snow, it also makes it a good time to get the ground ready. Some of the preparation includes outlining the bed, turning soil over and dressing it with mulch and compost.

“March is a great time to get those beds put together,” Orth said. “They can be any dimension, any length, any depth and probably a minimum of eight to 12 inches.”

If you’re not ready to start outside, you can start inside. The clear tote method includes planting dirt and seeds into a clear tote and bringing them outside during the day, and inside at night.

When it comes to what to plant, this time of year is great for planting ‘cool crops’ like kale, cabbage or radishes. They can be planted a couple of months before the projected last frost date. Orth said it varies from year to year but it’s typically around May 10.

Most seed packets will have detailed instructions about when you can plant the seeds for an indoor garden or outdoor garden. Other resources include gardening websites or stopping by a local nursery to help answer any questions.

