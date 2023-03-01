Lincoln man arrested for child sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 32-year-old Brandon Ryan of Lincoln was charged this week with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, the victim in the case told the reporting person that Ryan had sexually assaulted them multiple times in the past two years. The documents say Ryan had assaulted the victim on 20 separate occasions. He was arrested on Monday.

Ryan is currently lodged in the Lancaster County Jail, held on a bond of 10% of $500,000.

He is set to appear next month.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.